Tipperary engineering firm SEPAM to create 100 new jobs as part of major expansion

Tipperary engineering and construction firm, SEPAM is to create 100 new jobs as part of a major expansion for the family-owned business.

Recruitment has already commenced for roles across design engineering, commercial and administration, with the additional headcount targeting the firm's long-term growth plans.

Founded in Clonmel in 1976, SEPAM has grown globally with operations across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia. The company's most recent expansion marks development in its existing industry sectors and in the new emerging Energy Transition market.

"SEPAM are delighted to be expanding our workforce in Clonmel as we have a long and successful history working in Ireland," said company chairman, Gus Kearney. "This new investment is a great vote of confidence in the workforce here."

Following the expansion, the company aims to further establish Clonmel as a centre to deliver large-scale, multi-discipline projects directly from SEPAM's headquarters.

Meeting with the team in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said, “I am very pleased to join the SEPAM team for their announcement of the creation of 100 new high-quality jobs - a welcome development for Clonmel and the Mid-West region.

"SEPAM is going from strength to strength, growing both at home and internationally."

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland who has been working with SEPAM since 2005, welcomed the announcement of the company's expansion.

"SEPAM’s growing presence in Tipperary will make a very important contribution to the wider region and further highlights Ireland’s growing global reputation as a hub for engineering innovation."