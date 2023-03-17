Irish film seeks to build on successes by solving skills shortages                    

International success for Irish film productions suggests "the future is bright for the Irish screen sector”, but the industry needs to attract more people for it to prosper in the long-term, according to a new report.

The report, launched this week by Fís Éireann, or Screen Ireland, entitled 'The Skills Challenge for the Screen Sector in Ireland 2023', highlights the recent growth and success of Irish productions, but identifies the challenges to future growth for the industry.

In 2021, a record of €500m was spent across feature film, documentary, animation and TV drama, an increase of 40% on the previous record set in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

Spending on local TV drama productions rose 40%, spending in local Irish animation increased 27%, while local Irish film activity increased 52%, and international production activity grew 45%.

Disney’s Disenchanted, which was filmed on location in Dublin and Co Wicklow, alone accounted for more than 1,000 jobs.

In 2022, production spend was driven by Irish and international productions across feature film, TV drama, documentary and animation.

The success of The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin 'suggests the future is bright for the Irish screen sector if the right funding and support is in place', the report said. Picture: PA Photo/Searchlight Pictures

Screen Ireland said productions it supported garnered more than 150 awards and nominations in the year, including over 35 major international award nominations, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Bafta nominations.

The success of The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin “suggests the future is bright for the Irish screen sector if the right funding and support is in place”.

However the report also warns a shortage of key skills and crew are "inhibiting" the industry.

A key challenge, it says, will be to help people seeking a long-term career, and improve diversity in the industry, with access being “extremely difficult” for some social and age groups.

Section 481 tax credits, the establishment of National Talent Academies, and the launch of an industry directory for crew and services has helped, according to the report.

However, it recommends setting up a taskforce of education and industry leaders and developing a communications plan to inform students of the career opportunities in the industry.

It also recommends the development of a 10-year plan to “take advantage of emerging global opportunities”, and for industry data to be used to influence policy.

Gareth Lee, head of skills and professional development at Screen Ireland, said the recent growth “demonstrates what is possible when the right funding and support is in place”.