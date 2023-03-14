JYSK to open new Ballincollig store this August 

Danish home furniture brand JYSK is set to open its new Ballincollig store in Cork in August, with a total of nine new store openings planned across the country this year.
The furniture retailer opened six Irish stores in 2022, and a spokesperson for JYSK said that the company “continues to invest in its growth in Ireland”, as nine more store openings planned for this year will create 100 jobs, bringing the total number of JYSK employees in Ireland to 350.
Globally, the brand operates more than 3,000 stores in 50 countries.
JYSK has confirmed that its newest Cork store in Ballincollig is set to open this August, as the retailer is currently advertising to fill the position of store manager.
The newest Cork location for JYSK will be situated in Ballincollig’s West City Retail Park, which is currently undergoing a €16m redevelopment to revitalise the retail hub.
The outlet will join supermarket Lidl and Australian discount pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, which both opened new units in the Ballincollig retail park last month.
Ballincollig will be the third Cork location for the furniture retailer, joining stores in Little Island and Youghal.
In its annual results for the UK and Ireland for the financial year 2021/2022, JYSK reported a 40.1% increase in sales compared to the previous year, with total sales reaching €97m, and the brand reported a “very positive” turnover of over €27.7m.
Country Manager for JYSK UK and Ireland, Roni Tuominen, said that Irish expansion in 2023 will strengthen JYSK’s position in Dublin and Cork, as well as see stores open in Clonmel, Monaghan, Letterkenny and Kilkenny.