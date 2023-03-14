JYSK to open new Ballincollig store this August 

Danish home furniture brand JYSK is set to open its new Ballincollig store in Cork in August, with a total of nine new store openings planned across the country this year.

The furniture retailer opened six Irish stores in 2022, and a spokesperson for JYSK said that the company “continues to invest in its growth in Ireland”, as nine more store openings planned for this year will create 100 jobs, bringing the total number of JYSK employees in Ireland to 350.