Aztec to create 30 jobs in Kilkenny

UK financial fund Axtec is to establish a centre in Kilkenny creating 30 jobs.

The firm is building its team in Ireland to serve new and existing clients. The new hub in Kilkenny is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Founded in 2001 in the Channel Islands, the Aztec Group is an independent, owner-managed, fund, corporate and depository services firm. It employs more than 1,800 people across offices in Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the UK and the US.

A recruitment drive is now underway to build a team of approximately 30 over the coming months. The roles span the areas of private equity, real assets and private debt focusing predominantly on accounting and administration.

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney TD, said the expansion was great news for Kilkenny and a sign of things to come. "I’m sure they will have no problem filling the new roles with the wealth of talent in the area," he said.

Head of Ireland Fund Services and Group Head of Private Debt, Kevin Hogan will lead Aztec’s presence in Ireland, saying, “The regulatory landscape makes it an attractive place to do business for the sector and, with the growth in private markets which is forecast to continue, it is the right time for us to expand into Ireland.

"We also believe Kilkenny is the ideal location for us to attract the talent we need over the coming months and years.”