Revolut data shows consumer spending jumped 15% in February 

February spending in gyms falls off
The number of people spending on dating apps decreased by 15.7%, month on month.

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 06:23
Alan Healy

New spending data from Revolut shows the average consumer in Ireland is spending 15% more, year on year, with inflation and relaxed covid restrictions contributing. 

The figures show travel spending increased 20.3%, shopping spending increased 9.1%, and entertainment spending increased 9.5% year on year. Supermarket spending also increased by 18.9% compared to last year. 

The data also reveals that many are looking to cut costs down by shopping at discount stores, which saw an 13.9% increase in the number of customers, and where the average customer spent 6.8% more. Similarly, Revolut’s data shows that spending on petrol increased by 19.5%, as compared to last year. 

However, bus companies saw a 36.4% increase in customers and a 36.7% increase in customer spending, year on year.

In retail, discretionary spending was also up. The average consumer spent more at clothing stores (+12.5%), cosmetics stores (+26.8%), department stores (+14.6%), and furniture stores (+26%).

In entertainment, spending on digital goods, including media, books, films, shows, and music, declined 15%, year on year. Furthermore, the number of customers paying for these services declined by 22.4%, suggesting that many have cancelled their subscription services.

Looking at month-on-month data, comparing February 2023 to January 2023, the number of gym customers declined by 0.7%. For those looking to read more, bookshop customers declined 8.9%. However, for those looking to find a partner this year, Revolut data suggests some may have succeeded, as the number of people spending on dating apps decreased by 15.7%, month on month.

