Silicon Valley Bank UK sold to HSBC

Jeremy Hunt confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the deal, with no taxpayer cash involved.
The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the Government and Bank of England stepped in to ‘facilitate’ a private sale. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 07:23
Holly Williams, PA Business Editor

The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the British government and Bank of England stepped in to “facilitate” a private sale.

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the deal, with no taxpayer cash involved.

It comes after the US government moved to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, with all deposits protected, amid fears that the factors that caused the Santa Clara, California-based bank to fail could spread.

Mr Hunt said: “Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK. This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support.

“I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

“HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

SVBUKPlace: UK
<p> Silicon Valley Bank was a lender to some Irish companies since 2012.</p>

