Silicon Valley Bank collapses in biggest failure since 2008

The FDIC said that insured depositors would have access to their funds by no later than Monday morning. Uninsured depositors will get a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds, the regulator said, adding that it doesn’t yet know the amount.
In a statement to the, the ISIF said that, as of the end of February it had approximately $100m invested in five investment funds that are managed by SVB Capital, a subsidiary of the SVB Financial Group.
“ISIF has structured these investments in a manner that legally ring-fences them from the rest of the SVB Financial Group,” a spokesperson said. “This means ISIF does not expect any impact on these investments arising from SVB Financial Group’s announcement that it will issue additional shares in the group.”
In parallel with ISIF investing in these funds, SVB Financial Group’s banking subsidiary (Silicon Valley Bank) provided finance to a number of Irish technology businesses.
European shares slid to a seven-week low yesterday as financial stocks led a broader market rout over the woes of SVB. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed the day 1.4% lower and the week down 2.3%, its steepest weekly fall so far this year.
Shares in AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB were down by more than 3% today.