Reduced margin and increased costs sees profit fall at JD Sports

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish unit of sports retailer JD Sports last year declined by 21% to €18.76m.

New accounts for John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Ltd show the business recorded the decrease in pre-tax profits, as revenues increased by 13% from €167.3m to €189.03m in the 12 months to January 29 last year.

The sports retailer increased revenues as the number of outlets rose from 19 to 22.

The directors say the company continues to look at all opportunities to improve market share and protect margin while exercising strong cost controls.

The directors say the increase in turnover can be attributed to the company’s retail stores re-opening after the Government-enforced lockdowns during the previous year due to covid-19.

They say “a reduction in gross margin and an increase in operating costs has led to a reduction in operating profit before interest and tax. However, the directors are satisfied with the performance of the business and its future prospects.”

They further say with the support of the parent company, JD Sports Fashion plc, the company continued to put in place mitigating activities to combat the impacts of Brexit.

They say this has included the opening of a new 65,000 sq ft dedicated warehouse in north-west Dublin that is now fully operational.

The company recorded operating profits of €20.3m and interest costs of €1.53m reduced profits to €18.76m.

The retailer received no Government covid-19 grants last year after receiving €1.3m the previous year. No dividend was paid last year after a dividend of €18m was paid out in the previous year.

Numbers last year employed increased from 775 to 952 as staff costs rose from €9.8m to €12.99m.

The business recorded post-tax profits of €16.3m after paying corporation tax of €2.46m.