BP chief executive Bernard Looney sees pay doubled after record profit of €23bn

BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney was paid £10m (€12m) in 2022, more than double compared to the previous year as the company posted a record profit on surging oil and gas prices.

The Kerry native took over as chief executive of BP from Bob Dudley in February 2020, with Looney's three years as CEO being called the "most challenging" for the company.

This is the second consecutive year in which Looney's pay has doubled, with the chief executive's pay increasing from £2.4m (€2.86m) to just under £4.5m (€5.37m) in 2021.

The pay increase comes just a month after BP reported annual profits doubled to £23bn (€26.1bn) following a surge in wholesale energy prices fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company also saw the dividends paid out to shareholders increase to €4.4bn from €4.3bn in 2021.

BP's performance prompted backlash from climate activists after plans to reduce oil and gas output were rolled back on, with the company's ambitions to cut emissions from fuels sold to customers falling to 20% from an initial 30% by 2030.

"If the bulk of your investments remain tied to fossil fuels, and you even plan to increase those investments, you cannot claim your goals are to battle climate change," said Mark van Baal of activist shareholder group, Follow This.

Looney’s total pay slightly exceeded that of his closest peer, outgoing Shell Plc CEO Ben van Beurden. On top of the BP boss’s salary of £1.4m (€1.58m), he received an annual bonus of £2.4m (€2.71m) and a long-term share award with a value of £6m (€9.79m), which was below the maximum possible amount in both cases.

“The three years in which Bernard has been our CEO have been among the most challenging in BP’s recent history,” Paula Rosput Reynolds, chair of the remuneration committee, said in a statement on Friday.

“During that time almost all of the metrics that we set forth – and which were endorsed by shareholders – have been met.”

Originally from just outside Kenmare, Looney joined BP in 1991 after graduating from an engineering degree at University College Dublin. His previous positions in the company include chief operating officer of production and chief executive of BP's exploration arm, Upstream.

Additional reporting from Bloomberg.