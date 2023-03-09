Meta Ireland chief to step down as tech giant seeks more job cuts 

The managing director of Meta Ireland, Rick Kelley, is to step down in the coming months as the social media giant looks set to announce more layoffs.

Mr Kelley, originally from Boston, has been working with Meta — formerly Facebook — for the last 14 years and was only appointed to the position of managing director in April last year.

He moved from Yahoo in 2009 to take up the position of Facebook director of sales across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He also serves as Meta’s global vice president of gaming and app monetisation solutions.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Kelley said that he would be wrapping up in the coming months, adding that it was “not an easy decision to make”.

He said that he intends to take a break from work and “recharge my batteries”.

“I am incredibly grateful for taking the chance of moving to Ireland for this gig ... My time at Meta, here in Dublin, has been the greatest of my career," he stated.

This comes as Bloomberg reported that Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — is planning a fresh round of layoffs, with the potential for thousands more jobs to be lost.

In November, the company announced that it would be cutting its global workforce by 11,000, resulting in 350 job losses in Ireland. Before the layoffs, it employed 3,000 people here.

VR platform

This round of cuts is being driven by financial targets, with the company seeing a slowdown in advertising revenue as it shifts to its virtual-reality platform.

This phase of layoffs is expected to be finalised soon.

According to estimates from the Central Bank, more than 2,300 jobs have already been lost in tech companies in recent months, with companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, Dell, and Hewlett Packard all seeking to reduce their global workforces.

However, it said that global layoffs by multinationals have had a limited effect on the tech employment pool here in Ireland.

Information and communications technology (ICT) companies provide 164,000 jobs in Ireland, according to the Central Bank.

It also said these companies play an outsized role in Ireland in terms of the jobs they provide, the wages they pay, and the billions in corporation tax revenues delivered to the exchequer.