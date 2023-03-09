Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with HRLocker, Furthr, ILFD, John Sisk & Son, Teagasc and Mazars.

Jenny Martin has been promoted to chief medical officer (CMO) with HRLocker, the Irish digital HRIS platform provider as part of the firm’s ambitious growth strategy and follows a €2m injection of capital from its first funding round earlier this year. She joined HRLocker in 2019, rising up the ranks from marketing manager to head of marketing in less than two years. Throughout Martin’s tenure, the company has achieved its target of 40% year-on-year growth and is on track to increase this in 2023. She will now lead the growing team to implement account based marketing (ABM) campaigns and amplify HRLocker’s brand. HRLocker is currently hiring.

Maoiliosa O'Culachain has been appointed as CEO with Furthr (formerly Dublin BIC), helping Irish start-ups and scale-ups to grow. He succeeds Michael Culligan. Maoiliosa will lead all Furthr services and operations – including Furthr Consulting, Furthr VC, The Guinness Enterprise Centre, The Innovation Exchange, Creative Skillnet and Furthr Festival. A proven entrepreneur, he co-founded Global Shares plc, he worked with Nasdaq Private Market. He also managed the eircom Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) and was a consultant with PwC. As an Irish Army officer, he led a platoon on a six-month UN tour of duty in Lebanon. He also qualified as a barrister (non-practicing) in the UK.

Sasha de Buyl has been appointed as literature and ideas programmer with International Literature Festival Dublin (ILFD), joining Janet Smyth, family and children’s events programmer, for the festival in Merrion Square Park, Dublin, May 19-28. Sasha is a literature development professional. They were director of Cúirt International Festival of Literature in Galway 2019–22, and they developed projects for Scottish literature overseas with Scottish Books International. They also spent two years as literature officer at Creative Scotland and five years managing reader development projects with Scottish Book Trust. They have also held roles with StAnza International Poetry Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival and Aye Write Book Festival in Glasgow.

Ken Aherne has been appointed as managing director for the Ireland East business of construction and engineering firm John Sisk & Son. An engineer by profession, he joined Sisk in 1988 and has a wealth of experience across all aspects of our business. He is a strong advocate for Sisk’s company values of care, integrity and excellence and takes pride in supporting his team in developing fulfilling careers and delivering complex construction projects. He has been a leader on an array of projects with Sisk, including Croke Park, Dundrum Town Centre, Grangegorman and Fibonacci Square as well as developing a suite of projects in the firm’s healthcare portfolio.

Louise Byrne, the deputy chief inspector in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority. She replaces Eilís O Connell as the Department representative on the Teagasc governing board. Currently the chief plant health officer for Ireland, Louise has worked for the Department of Agriculture since 1998 primarily in areas relating to animal breeding and official controls along the agri food and feed chain. She was previously head of the Brexit and International Trade Division in the Department of Agriculture. He holds a degree in Agricultural Science, specialising in Animal Science, UCD, a Masters in Agricultural Science, UCD, and a BA in Law.

David Cairnduff has been appointed as marketing and business development director with Mazars, the audit, tax, advisory and consulting firm. With over 18 years’ experience in advertising and marketing, David joins the firm after spending the last seven years as marketing director of Crowe Ireland. An experienced brand and marketing professional, he will lead the Mazars marketing and communications department, working closely with the firm’s partners to help achieve the ambitious strategic objectives for the practice. He holds a degree in Business and Economics from Trinity College Dublin. He previously worked in investment banking in London and New York, and in the Arts before pursuing a career in marketing.