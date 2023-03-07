Wagamama owner targeted by second activist investor

The owner of the Wagamama restaurant chain is being targeted by a second activist investor — Irenic Capital — with Oasis Management already pushing the London-based company for changes, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Irenic Capital has had private discussions with the Restaurant Group, the sources said.
The talks covered the potential divestiture of its pubs and concessions businesses, increasing disclosure around the profitability of Wagamama and reducing corporate costs.
Irenic Capital has been amassing a position in Restaurant Group but the size of its stake couldn’t be learned. A representative for Irenic Capital declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Restaurant Group decline to comment beyond a February statement, which said “the board welcomes constructive input from all shareholders that is supportive of the creation and delivery of long-term sustainable shareholder value”.
In February, the Restaurant Group rejected Oasis Management’s demand for a board seat, saying it was already reviewing strategic options.
The company, which is due to report full-year results later on Wednesday, operates more than 400 restaurants and pubs across the UK, including chains Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, and Brunning & Price.
