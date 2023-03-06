New esports gaming academy opens in Cork

Ireland’s first professional esports computer game training centre has opened in Cork.

WYLDE esports, which is co-owned by Usain Bolt, competes in major esports titles and tournaments around the world. Based in the Republic of work on Cork's South Mall the new academy is a high-performance centre for national and international professionals to train.

Founders of WYLDE esports organisation, Steve Daly (left) and David Cronin (right) with Usain Bolt.

Wylde was founded three years ago by former JP Morgan investment banker Steve Daly from Dublin and Cork man David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds and a founding shareholder of technology company Qumas.

Having retired from elite sprinting in 2017, Usain joins Wylde as a co-owner at a time when esports is rapidly establishing itself as central to mainstream entertainment. Esports features professional computer game players competing in major tournaments for major prizes and has a huge international following.

Last year, WYLDE won the EU Gamers Without Borders Championship securing a $250,000 donation to UNICEF, and went on to the global semi-final of the $2m Gamers 8 tournament in Saudi Arabia, beating Team Liquid and former World Champions Space Station Gaming along the way.

The company recently unveiled PUMA as their official kit sponsor globally in what was described as a ‘significant’ multi-year sponsorship deal. The new Cork academy is sponsored by Virgin Media who provides the required high-speed connection.

“The opening of the WYLDE Academy is another step in our journey towards ensuring that Ireland is at the forefront of professional esports internationally," David Cronin said.

"Sponsors like Virgin Media and PUMA have made it possible for us to create a training base in Cork for some of the world’s best talent. This country has an opportunity to create significant employment in the area of gaming and esports for future generations," said David Cronin, co-founder of WYLDE.