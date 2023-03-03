Port of Cork welcomes first MSC direct freight service

The Port of Cork has welcomed the first call of the new MSC direct freight service to Europe at Cork Container Terminal following its "highly anticipated" announcement in February.

The new route is being run by MSC Shipping Group, the world's largest deep-sea line operator and will run from Cork directly to Northern Europe for the first time which will "enhance trade activity" as well as provide an "economic boost" for Irish business.

The MSC vessel, Nikoleta is currently docked at the Cork terminal and spans over 180ft in length with a capacity to carry 1720 twenty foot equivalent of cargo between Cork and the ports of Le Harve and Antwerp.

Today’s shipment carried goods from the global industry to businesses in Cork.

Commenting on the new service, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork company, Conor Mowlds said it is a "welcome addition" and is great news for Munster's business economy.

"This new service, plus the recent FDI report ranking Cork as the number one small city in Europe for economic potential, further enhances the Port of Cork’s positioning as a catalyst for global trade and for attracting foreign direct investment.

"We welcome this as the first of many deep-sea lines to use Cork Container Terminal as a global gateway to connect.”

Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association, commented: “Ireland has always been dependent on the prosperity of our ports and shipping services. Combined they both make a significant contribution to Ireland’s economy.

"We welcome the continuous investments being made in the Port of Cork where the addition of Cork to the schedule of the world’s largest deep-sea line, MSC, will bring greater economic benefits to the region.”