Zeus Packaging to open Cork logistics facility adding 40 jobs

Zeus employs over 900 people worldwide
Brian O'Sullivan, Founder of Zeus said he was proud to be reinvesting back in my local roots.

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 08:26
Alan Healy

Packaging firm Zeus said its new 70,000 sq ft logistics facility in Watergrasshill in Cork will begin operations next month.

The facility will create 40 new jobs that will come onstream over the next 18 months.

The new site is part of Zeus’ national logistics and distribution strategy, with four facilities to be positioned throughout the island of Ireland. Headed by Cork man Brian O'Sullivan Zeus has expanded continuously since it was founded in 1998.

In the past 12 months, Zeus added a further €75m of revenue through acquisition. It acquired Polpack in Poland in February of this year, the first step in its 2023 programme targeting revenues of more than €500m. Today, Zeus employs over 900 people worldwide. 

Customers of Zeus range across sectors and include Kaufland, Lidl, Aldi, ABP, Harrods, Musgrave, Ryanair and McDonald's. 

“I grew up in east Cork, and it’s where I started my working life. I am very proud to now be reinvesting back in my local roots, opening this new facility in Watergrasshill," O'Sullivan said.

"This will greatly improve our capability within the region, create new jobs, deliver a better work-life balance for our colleagues and importantly, deliver greater service options to our customers.”

Adrian Lannon, Chief Operations Officer of Zeus, said the facility will allow optimised placement of stocks around the country. 

"We also have plans for further investment in our Limerick operations, consolidating our JJ O’Toole, Limerick Packaging and Zeus Limerick business operations,” he said.

Officially opening the facility today, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath said Zeus is an inspirational example of a home-grown company scaling internationally. 

"Having followed their global growth with interest, I am delighted to today open the new Watergrasshill logistics facility, which will provide a major boost for the local economy.”

