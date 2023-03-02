Irish-based aircraft-leasing giant AerCap beats earnings target

AerCap, the world's largest aircraft-leasing firm, beat its full-year earnings target and announced a $500m (€473m) share buyback as it forecast upward pressure on lease rates for the foreseeable future.

The Irish-based leasing firm, which has a portfolio of 3,532 aircraft, engines and helicopters, reported adjusted earnings of $9.01 per share for 2022, well ahead of a November company forecast.