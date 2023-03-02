Irish-based aircraft-leasing giant AerCap beats earnings target

Chief executive says post-lockdown demand and significant delays by major aircraft manufacturers will push lease rates up
Irish-based aircraft-leasing giant AerCap beats earnings target

AerCap, the world's largest aircraft-leasing firm, has announced a €473m share buyback.

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 19:55
Conor Humphries

AerCap, the world's largest aircraft-leasing firm, beat its full-year earnings target and announced a $500m (€473m) share buyback as it forecast upward pressure on lease rates for the foreseeable future.

The Irish-based leasing firm, which has a portfolio of 3,532 aircraft, engines and helicopters, reported adjusted earnings of $9.01 per share for 2022, well ahead of a November company forecast. 

The New York-listed shares of AerCap, the largest player in a leasing industry that buys more than half of Airbus and Boeing's passenger aircraft, rose in the session. 

Chief executive Aengus Kelly said a combination of strong post-lockdown demand across the globe and significant delays by major aircraft manufacturers would push aircraft lease rates up for the foreseeable future.

We believe that the issues affecting aircraft production are likely to persist for several years, resulting in strong demand and upward pressure on lease rates and values for the foreseeable future.

Passenger air traffic levels in Europe, Asia, and the Americas are all running at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels, with China set to boost global demand further over the coming 18 months, he said. 

Chief financial officer Peter Juhas declined to comment on how many more share buybacks the company might hold this year.

  • Reuters

Read More

John Whelan: Shannon and Dublin aircraft firms tap maintenance boom

More in this section

Pharma giant announces €45m expansion plan for Cork base Pharma giant announces €45m expansion plan for Cork base
CRH plans stock market listing move following record growth CRH plans stock market listing move following record growth
Paddy Power owner Flutter profit at lower end of guidance, but US business outperforms Paddy Power owner Flutter profit at lower end of guidance, but US business outperforms
aviationPerson: Aengus KellyOrganisation: AerCap
<p>New roles: (top row) Caitlyn Buchanan, Pat Coleman, Orla Meagher; (bottom row) Jeffrey Godsell, Mairead Malone, Stephen Ruschitzko. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd