Grafton annual revenue rises 9% as Ireland becomes most profitable market 

DIY retailer and builder materials group, Grafton saw annual revenues rise by over 9% to €2.59bn in the 2022 financial year, half of which derived from its markets in Ireland, Finland and the Netherlands.

The parent company of Woodies and Chadwicks also saw pre-tax profit increases of 0.8%, rising to €283.4m, however, the group's operating profit saw a just under 2% drop from €303m to €297.5m in the same period.

Last year saw the group sale volumes stabilise after a period of soaring demand for building supplies during the pandemic, with CEO, Eric Born saying that trading levels returned to "more normal levels."

The chief executive also noted that building materials prices rose sharply for the second consecutive year, saying it was the market that absorbed these increases in the cost of producing energy-intensive products.

On the other hand, certain product categories including timber and steel saw price deflation following a period of soaring prices caused by a spike in global demand.

The company also noted that falling disposable income among consumers saw sale volumes for its repair, maintenance and improvement categories down across all of its geographies.

Ireland was the group's most profitable market, with strong demand and the acquisition of builder material suppliers, Sitetech increasing the company's operating profit.

Woodie's saw operating profit "normalised" to a level that was just under 44% higher than pre-pandemic levels following exceptional pandemic-related spending, reported to be 13.3% for the 2022 financial year.

"The Group’s portfolio of higher margin businesses is well positioned to withstand short-term market conditions that may impact demand in the year ahead," the company said.

"Strong labour markets with low levels of unemployment and declining energy prices and inflation should have a positive impact on consumer spending."