Company plans to proceed with Shannon LNG terminal

The directors of Shannon LNG Ltd stated in new accounts that 'the company intends to begin construction of the terminal after consultation is completed and planning permission is approved'
Company plans to proceed with Shannon LNG terminal

The Ballylongford Tarbert landbank, the proposed location of Shannon LNG Ltd's LNG terminal. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 18:49
Gordon Deegan

The firm seeking to proceed with contentious plans for a €650m Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Co Kerry has reaffirmed its commitment to press ahead with the project.

In new accounts signed off on February 15 of this year, the directors of Shannon LNG Ltd state that “the company intends to begin construction of the terminal after consultation is completed and the planning permission is approved.” 

The application for the LNG project for a 128-acre site at Ballylongford in north Kerry is currently before An Bord Pleanála, and the new accounts reveal that the firm recorded pre-tax losses of €5.39m in 2021 as it incurred further costs in advancing the project.

The pre-tax losses of €5.39m for 2021 follow pre-tax profits of €4.12m for 2020. The losses arose from a spend of €5.08m in administrative expenses and interest charges of €351,316. At the end of December 2021, the firm was sitting on accumulated losses of €15.18m.

The firm is a subsidiary of the US-based New Fortress Energy Inc and the Irish unit’s cash funds declined sharply from €2.16m to €104,445.

The company has yet to record any revenues and its activities are supported by loans from New Fortress Energy Inc.

Growing debt

The amount in loans provided by New Fortress Energy Inc increased from €11.4m to €28.2m during 2021 while the amount owed by the group to Shannon LNG increased from €133,324 to €12.33m.

The directors state that the firm is in the process of seeking planning permits to build the LNG terminal.

They state that the issuing of these permits "will be subject to administrative or judicial challenges, including from non-governmental groups that act on behalf of citizens".

The directors state that “for example in September 2018, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) filed a judicial challenge on the extension of planning permission previously obtained”.

The directors state that this planning permission was subsequently quashed by the High Court in November 2020.

Addressing the company’s going concern status, a note states that the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources and support from its parent undertaking to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

Green Party leader and Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan has already written to An Bord Pleanála to say that he does not support the venture.

A planning report lodged with the application to An Bord Pleanála has stated that the project will help address security of energy supply risks for the country and will address electricity capacity shortfalls.

The planning report states that what is proposed “does not depend on fracked gas”.

Read More

Waterford's Sure Valley launches €30m AI fund 

More in this section

CC COVID 19 PHASE 2 REOPENING At the home of Zara, fast and slow fashion collide
EU narrows probe into Apple over music streaming       EU narrows probe into Apple over music streaming      
Corporate business team in video conference. Waterford's Sure Valley launches €30m AI fund 
#Climate Changefossil fuelscarbonPlace: ShannonPlace: KerryPlace: IrelandPerson: Eamon RyanOrganisation: Shannon LNG LtdOrganisation: New Fortress Energy IncOrganisation: An Bord Pleanála
Company plans to proceed with Shannon LNG terminal

Imitators using shamrocks and harps to mislead consumers into buying non-Irish Liqueur 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd