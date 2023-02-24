Aer Lingus returns to profit after post-covid surge in travel demand

Its annual profit was on the back of strong market demand for European destinations, along with renewed popularity in North Atlantic routes
Aer Lingus' parent company, International Airlines Group published its full-year results for 2022 this morning, reporting it had reached its 2019 capacity levels by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 08:04
Emer Walsh

Aer Lingus has reported a growing recovery from its losses driven by the covid crisis, with the company recording an operating profit of €45m.

The airline's performance follows two years of significant losses, however, its 2022 results lag far behind its pre-covid profits of €276m in 2019.

Its annual profit was on the back of strong market demand for European destinations, along with renewed popularity in North Atlantic routes.

Losses before exceptional items of €95m in the first half of the year were offset by €139m operating profit before exceptional items in the third quarter and were followed by €1m operating profit before exceptional items in quarter four.

Passenger revenue for the year rose to €1.68bn, with 2022 also seeing Aer Lingus hire 1,000 new employees and take delivery of two Airbus 320 neo aircraft. Two Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) agreements were also signed during the year.

The airline cited leisure travel as key to its recovery, however, Aer Lingus said that they were "mindful" that business travel lags that of leisure, and that wider macroeconomic factors including oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations and inflation could threaten aviation further this year.

For 2023, Aer Lingus' parent company, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and British Airways forecasts operating profit in the range of €1.8bn to €2.3bn, compared to the €1.22bn it made last year.

That result came in ahead of analyst expectations and represented an improvement of €4bn from the previous year when covid travel restrictions made airlines across the world loss-making.

"Looking ahead, a continued recovery is well on track with strong forward bookings. This recovery positions Aer Lingus to rebuild financial health and invest in the business," said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

