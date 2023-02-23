Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Accenture, TEKenable, LK Shields, H/Advisors Cicero, EY Law Ireland and Equinix.

Enda King has been appointed as the new managing director for The Dock, Accenture’s flagship R&D and global innovation centre. He spent over 20 years living and working in New York. He joined Accenture in 2019 as the North America leader of Accenture’s acquired ?What If! and also acted as the lead for Accenture Innovation in the North-East. He brings a wealth of experience developing innovative solutions to help senior clients in a range of industries. Enda succeeds Ryan Shanks, who is now Europe innovation lead. Enda holds a BA Hons in Political Science, German and Italian from UCC and a post-grad in Advertising from DIT.

Ashleigh Connors has been appointed sustainable IT consultant at digital services company TEKenable, delivering ESG services to customers and ensuring progress on TEKenable’s own internal sustainability KPIs and metrics. She previously worked in the climate change and sustainability team in EY, Dublin, and as sustainability analyst in the procurement department of Kerry Group. She spent almost eight years working across multiple sectors including finance, food and technology. Her focus is on adding value and working collaboratively to deliver business priorities whilst minimising environmental impact. Ashleigh holds a post-graduate diplomas in Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture from MTU, and Software development from NUI Maynooth and a Law degree from NUI Maynooth.

Pat Fox has been appointed as a partner in the real estate team at law firm LK Shields. He returns to the firm, having also previously held senior roles with Ivor Fitzpatrick Solicitors and with Grattan Property Group. He is a real estate and finance specialist with extensive experience acting for developers, funders and purchasers of large scale commercial and residential projects. He specialises in property development and investment and advises on title, leasing, funding and construction issues across all real estate sectors (office, industrial, PRS/BTR, hospitality and retail) with particular expertise in investment transactions (both loan and asset based) including syndicate investments using corporate, funds and other structures.

Susan Keogh has been promoted to Ireland director with corporate communications and public affairs agency H/Advisors Cicero, at Havas Village, Dublin, and will drive growth of the global public affairs function, working alongside teams in Washington, Brussels, and London. She joined the firm at the end of 2021 as a communications consultant. She previously worked as broadcaster in roles with Newstalk, Today FM and Independent News Network. Susan takes over from Aideen Ginnell, who has been promoted to European Director within the company. Since September 2021, Susan has provided strategic corporate communications support to a range of Irish and international clients, advising on effective communication strategies.

Conor Kennedy has joined EY Law Ireland as head of the firm’s tax strategy and disputes practice, providing clients with tax opinions on transactions and advising on the optimum strategy to resolve Revenue-related queries. He brings unique experience in understanding of the decision-making process in tax cases. He joins EY from the Tax Appeals Commission where he was tax appeals commissioner, where he resolved tax disputes valued in excess of €2.5bn. Conor holds an advanced diploma in Statutory Drafting, a Barrister-at-Law degree and a diploma in Legal Studies from Kings Inns, and an MSc in Taxation from Dublin City University. He is also a chartered tax advisor.

Peter Lantry has been appointed as the new MD for digital infrastructure firm Equinix in Ireland, leading customer growth and sustainability initiatives. He succeeds Maurice Mortell, who is pursuing other interests after more than 20 years at the helm. Peter joins from Hitachi Energy, where he was country managing director and global data centre lead, with a focus on developing sustainable energy solutions for the industry. He was also previously head of interconnection at EirGrid, where he ran the High Voltage Direct Current interconnection business, having also been senior project manager on the award-winning East-West Interconnector linking the Irish and British electricity market