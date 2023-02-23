Bord na Móna secures €430m to develop wind and solar projects

Bord na Móna has said it has secured its largest-ever funding for renewable energy projects, as it puts in place some €430m in banking facilities which it says will help it deliver further projects worth €2.7bn.

The company is already involved in 10% of all renewable energy in the State and aims to play a “significant role” in helping meet the Government's targets to generate 80% of all electricity from wind and solar sources by 2030.