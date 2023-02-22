Google to cut 240 Irish jobs

Google will cut 240 jobs from its Irish workforce following earlier announcements from the company that it needed to slim down due to the volatile economic environment.
The cuts in Google’s Irish operations were confirmed by the company this morning.
Google directly employs around 5,000 people in Ireland. The cuts represent approximately 4% of the workforce here which is slightly smaller than the 6% cuts announced for its global operations.
Of the 240 jobs lost, 85 roles are expected to be cut in sales, 80 in tech and engineering, and 75 in support functions. Staff were informed about the details of the layoffs this morning.
The collective consultation with staff is due to take place tomorrow. Details of the redundancies packages are due to be worked out with staff.
In January, Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming another tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.