Danone revenue surges as higher food prices boost profit

Danone had its fastest sales growth in more than a decade, boosted by price increases on products from Activia yogurt to Evian water.
Sales rose 7.8% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, Danone said on Wednesday. Analysts expected a 7.3% gain.  Pricing rose 8.7% and volumes fell 0.8%. Pic: Lucas Schifres/ABACA.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 07:34

Danone like-for-like quarterly sales growth topped estimates on Wednesday on the back of higher prices amid soaring raw materials and energy costs which still weighed down its full-year operating margin.

"Building on 2022 momentum, we are entering 2023 with renewed ambition and confidence in our strategy," CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement.

Consumer goods companies are in a quandary over how much cost inflation to pass on to shoppers. The more costs they absorb, the more their margins narrow, but increasing prices too sharply threatens to eat into their market share. Inflation rose to 40-year highs last year in Europe and the US. 

The operating margin for 2022 declined to 12.2% of sales from 13.7% in 2021, broadly in line with expectations, reflecting inflationary pressure and costs related to investments in brands in the second half of the year.

Sales rose 7.8% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, Danone said on Wednesday. Analysts expected a 7.3% gain.  Pricing rose 8.7% and volumes fell 0.8%.

Danone reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 7%, beating market expectations of 6.2%, helped by growth across essential dairy and plant-based, specialised nutrition and waters segments.

Mr Saint-Affrique is implementing a revival plan amid mounting input costs, uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has also led the group to plan shedding control of its dairy food business in Russia.

Last month, Danone also announced it would explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its organic dairy activity in the US, comprising the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses, as part of its plans to part with non-performing assets.

Danone forecast like-for-like sales growth of 3% to 5% this year, with moderate improvement in its recurring operating margin.

Danone, like its rivals Nestle and Unilever, increased prices to cope with surging costs but faces a challenge when it comes to the extent of price hikes before even affluent shoppers decide enough is enough.

- Reuters, Bloomberg.

