Kingspan shares rise 6% after 'bumpy year' marked by energy crisis             

Shares in Kingspan rose 6% as the Irish firm posted sales of €8.3bn, saying it was well placed to tap increased demand for its insulation products following "a bumpy year" marked by the energy crisis.

Despite weakness in many European markets, demand held up well in Germany, the Americas, and Australasia, that helped generate an 8% increase in after tax profits of €616m in 2022 as revenues climbed 28% to over €8.3bn.

"2022 was a bumpy year with the strong performance in the first half giving way to a more subdued environment in the second half of the year," Kingspan said.

"The combination of war in Ukraine, the consequential steep energy and consumer inflation, and an industry overstocked due to supply chain concerns were all factors that weighed on second half demand and performance," it said.

Building products firms like Kingspan have faced huge global uncertainty from the disruptions caused by the pandemic and now the energy crisis that has damaged economies and hiked up the costs of making its products.

However, in the earnings statement, chief executive Gene Murtgah said that the company was weathering the latest storm.

"Notwithstanding ongoing challenges in the global economy, we expect to see a continuation of the structural drive in favour of more sustainable buildings over the longer term," Mr Murtagh said.

Kingspan shares have also had a bumpy ride. They have risen 25% since the start of the year to value the the company at €11.5bn, but are still trading about 30% lower from a year ago.

Turnover last year from selling insulated panels, its largest business, rose 23% to €5.2bn, "albeit that volumes became more challenged during the second half", while turnover at its insulation division climbed 40% to over €1.6bn.