Irish Distillers sees strong growth in domestic whiskey brands 

A total of 6.4m cases of Jameson were sold in the second half of 2022, representing an 11% increase from the same period in 2021.

According to Irish Distillers, Jameson remains the fastest-growing Irish whiskey in the world, with a strong performance also being reported in the US.

In the second half of last year, 2.5m cases of Jameson were sold in the US market, marking a significant volume growth of 8%.

In the same period, Jameson also recorded strong growth across a number of key markets in Europe, Asia and Africa.

In Ireland, Jameson's volume growth rose by 11% compared to the same period in 2021, despite inflationary and cost-of-living pressures.

Volume growth in South Africa rose by 21%, largely driven by the removal of travel restrictions following the Covid pandemic. Global retail sales also reported a 43% volume increase in the same six-month period.

Growth volumes in Poland and India also increased by 66% and 47%, respectively.

The group’s prestige range of whiskeys also saw volume growth of 7% in the Irish market, with Redbreast whiskey demonstrating strong demand in Ireland and the US, selling 100,000 cases in 2022, up 26% in the second half of the year.

Powers Irish Whiskey also saw strong volume growth, up 15%, largely driven by soaring demand in the US market following a new distribution agreement.

Similarly, the Spot range of single-pot still whiskeys continues to develop its loyal consumer following, demonstrating overall portfolio growth of 39%.

“Today’s results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio of Irish whiskeys. I am incredibly proud of the work of the teams both here in Ireland and globally who are driving the growth of Irish Distillers’ portfolio in markets around the world," said Irish Distillers Chairman and CEO, Nodjame Fouad.

"I would like to thank them for their continued creativity and dedication. As we look to the next six months of our financial year, we are encouraged by our half-year results.”