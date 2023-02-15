Failure of Flybe rescue talks hits Belfast jobs

Failure of Flybe rescue talks hits Belfast jobs

Flybe last month ceased trading for the second time in three years, with all flights cancelled.

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 17:05

Regional airline Flybe will start a winding down process after talks over a rescue sale of its business collapsed, the company's joint administrators have said.  

The company last month ceased trading for the second time in three years, with all flights cancelled and 276 workers affected.

The wind down of the operator, which scheduled services from Belfast, Birmingham, and Heathrow to across the UK and to Amsterdam and Geneva, is expected to impact 25 more jobs, Interpath Advisory said in a statement.

"Despite significant interest from a number of credible parties, it has not been possible to develop a transaction in the available timeframe," the administrators said.

Earlier this month, Germany's Lufthansa was and Air France-KLM were reportedly interested in Flybe's take-off and landing slots. 

Administration and sale

Hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Flybe first fell into administration in March 2020, hitting 2,400 jobs.

In October 2020, it was sold to Thyme Opco, a firm controlled by Cyrus Capital, and in April 2022 it resumed flights on a smaller scale, before going into administration again in December. 

Part of the problem with attempts at a rescue sale was the complexity around 'use it or lose it' rules related to landing slots. There were also challenges with European authorities regarding a temporary operating license for the airline that would have been issued by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa flights were returning to normal flight operations on Wednesday after widespread software problems linked to damaged Deutsche Telekom broadband cables grounded hundreds of planes. 

Wednesday’s disruption, caused by damage to broadband cables at a rail location in northern Frankfurt, forced Europe’s biggest airline by fleet size to ground hundreds of flights worldwide. 

Lufthansa’s global flight operations centre is located on the outskirts of Frankfurt’s airport, so damage to the communications links there ripple through Lufthansa ground IT systems across the world. 

Still, more travel disruption is around the corner. Ground staff at Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs are planning strikes on Friday in a move that’s likely to lead to hundreds of additional flight cancellations. 

Reuters and Bloomberg

Read More

LinkedIn to cut jobs in global recruiting

More in this section

Tipperary firm SYS reports revenue growth of 33% to €2.9m Tipperary firm SYS reports revenue growth of 33% to €2.9m
Japan Toshiba Toshiba troubles deepen with falling profit and COO resignation
FILE PHOTO The Supreme Court has today ruled that Subway sanwiches contain too much sugar to be legally considered bread END Subway sandwich chain up for sale at potential $10bn valuation
transportOrganisation: Flybe
<p>LinkedIn's announcement follows that of its parent company, Microsoft, who last week revealed that they would be cutting 120 jobs from their Irish workforce</p>

LinkedIn to cut jobs in global recruiting

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.233 s