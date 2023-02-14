ESB to work with Port of Cork on creating renewable energy infrastructure

This partnership also supports the Government’s Climate Action Plan and its ambition to increase the proportion of renewable electricity up to 80% by 2030.
ESB hydrogen manager Kevin O'Donoghue and Port of Cork Company chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds at the official signing of a new memorandum of understanding between Port of Cork Company and ESB, which aims to support the development of Ireland’s renewable energy sector. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 18:26
Alan Healy

The ESB and the Port of Cork Company have signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work together to progress plans for Ireland’s offshore wind and green hydrogen development.

The Port of Cork's masterplan outlines proposals to develop the necessary infrastructure to facilitate and support the offshore renewable-energy and green-hydrogen sectors.

It views Cork as being a key enabler of the green energy sector in Ireland by taking advantage of its natural harbour, deep-water channels, and deep-water berths, and by reclaiming land to accommodate large project cargoes for the offshore wind and green hydrogen sectors. 

ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy identifies collaboration with key partners, such as the Port of Cork, as playing a critical role as the company progresses its development of renewable energy in Ireland. 

This partnership also supports the Government’s Climate Action Plan and its ambition to increase the proportion of renewable electricity up to 80% by 2030 and a target of at least 5GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Ireland's offshore wind energy potential is significant, with a maritime area more than seven times the size of its landmass, ideal wind conditions, and strategic location on the Atlantic Ocean's edge.

Ciaran McManus, asset development manager at ESB, said they will explore real opportunities with the port company and the benefits that offshore wind energy and hydrogen will provide both locally and nationally in the future. 

This collaboration is important for both organisations as we strive to achieve net-zero emissions and develop the infrastructure that is required for producing, storing, and distributing clean energy,” he said.

The memorandum of understanding was announced ahead of Wind Energy Ireland's annual conference, which began on Tuesday.

Port of Cork Company chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said they see significant opportunities for Cork Harbour to become a hub for renewable energy, which will benefit the environment and local businesses, as well as creating employment in the region. 

"We look forward to working with ESB and our partners to utilise our facilities at this strategic location, and to supporting the development of renewable energy opportunities in Cork,” he said.

