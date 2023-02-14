Shannon-based IAC to open new hangar facility in Central Spain

Shannon-headquartered International Coatings Group (IAC) has been selected to develop and operate a new wide-body hangar facility at Teruel Airport in Central Spain under a 25-year agreement.

The Munster company will provide the Spanish airport with its inaugural painting facility, creating 80 jobs for the region.

The Teruel project represents IAC’s first growth initiative since investor, Tiger Infrastructure Partners, acquired the company in December 2022.

The new facility will extend IAC’s current portfolio to 18 hangars located at eight airports and two customer sites throughout the United States and Europe, with IAC employing over 1,000 people globally.

IAC’s core business involves aircraft painting, aviation technical services, aircraft interior refurbishment and aircraft graphic solutions, while also providing engineering services and asset management solutions to help customers ensure regulatory compliance through its Eirtech Aviation Services (EAS) division.

Martin O’Connell, CEO of IAC said, “Demand for our services following the Covid-19 pandemic has soared, and we are strategically selecting locations that will support our growth as the needs of our customers grow.

“At IAC we are continually identifying new opportunities for the business in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia and we have ambitious plans that are exciting for the company, our employees, customers, and the wider markets in which we operate.”

The airport is bordered by Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza and Bilbao, representing 60% of Spanish GDP and more than 20 million people in the 400 km surroundings.

The president of the Teruel Airport Consortium, José Luis Soro, said that the arrival of IAC at Teruel Airport "completes the aircraft maintenance cycle, making the airport more competitive compared to other facilities in Europe and supports our long-term growth plans”.