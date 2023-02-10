Rise in scams prompts consumer warning from financial institutions

The Irish League of Credit Unions and global app, Revolut have issued warnings advising customers to stay safe from new phishing scams
Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 15:16
Emer Walsh

Leading financial institutions have issued warnings following reports of scams targeting a large cohort of consumers.

Global financial app, Revolut has advised users on how to stay safe from scams, warning of phishing links being sent  by criminals in an effort to obtain personal details.

"Criminals pretending to represent businesses - including but not limited to utility providers, postal or delivery services, banks - are sending phishing link," said Aaron Elliott-Gross, Revolut Head of Financial Crime and Fraud.

"These text messages can appear genuine and often come from an existing business number. They can even appear within existing message threads."

Mr Elliott-Gross advised customers to stay away from any unexpected links sent by a business, stating that no genuine person will ever ask consumers to move money around their Revolut accounts.

Customers that have fallen victim to phishing scams have been urged to contact the financial institution involved and the Gardai.

Renewed warnings of phishing have also been issued by the Irish League of Credit Unions, announcing that a new scam is already impacting some customers.

"The scam consists of a fraudster sending a text message and/or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been put on hold or locked," said an ILCU spokesperson. 

"Recipients are then asked to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or they are asked for their personal details over the phone."

The ILCU has also informed customers that they will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone."

Customers impacted by such phishing scams have also been advised to contact their local credit union directly.

