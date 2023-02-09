Lessor Avolon sees sharp air travel recovery but no quick supply fix

Aircraft leasing company said the reopening of China would drive global air traffic to pre-pandemic levels by June
Andy Cronin, chief executive of Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon warned there would be no quick fix to the aircraft delivery delays that threaten to dampen the industry's recovery as planemakers wrestle with weak supply chains.

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 15:10
Alan Healy

Aircraft leasing giant Avolon said the reopening of China would drive global air traffic to pre-pandemic levels by June. 

The Dublin-headquartered firm reported strong financial results, increasing revenues from the leasing of aircraft by 9% to $2.3bn (€2.13bn).

Avolon owns and manages a fleet of 576 aircraft, with orders and commitments for 258 new aircraft. 

Last year, it executed 237 lease transactions comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions. It added 10 new airlines as customers last year, ending 2022 with a total of 146 airline customers operating in 63 countries.

"Momentum in global aviation continued throughout 2022 and we worked closely with our customers to support their demand for aircraft," Avolon CEO Andy Cronin said. 

"Our financial performance was strong, with a five-fold increase in adjusted net income and 9% growth in lease revenue."

"The outlook for 2023 is positive, and we expect the reopening in China will be the catalyst to drive global traffic to pre-pandemic levels by June."

He said the strong demand for travel combined with a shortage of new aircraft was putting upward pressure on lease rates.

"We've seen already the dramatic ramp-up in activity in our fleet and other lessors' fleets within China," chief executive Andy Cronin told Reuters.

"The international network will understandably take a little bit more time to ramp back up. But from talking to our airline customers in China, they're already seeing really strong demand."

Cronin, who stepped up to become CEO last year after founder Domhnal Slattery retired, warned there would be no quick fix to the aircraft delivery delays that threaten to dampen the industry's recovery as planemakers wrestle with weak supply chains.

• Additional reporting Reuters

