The company currently employs 132 people in Ireland
Irish tech start-up LearnUpon to cut 9% of total workforce

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 16:29
Emer Walsh

Irish e-learning platform, LearnUpon has today announced that it will be cutting 9% of its global workforce. 

Noting the "challenging global economic environment," the company will cut 27 jobs across its offices in Ireland, North America, Australia and Serbia.

Currently, the Dublin-based start-up employs 132 people in Ireland, with seven of those roles at risk of redundancy as part of the company layoffs. 

The restructuring will bring the company’s total global headcount back to where it was 11 months ago.

Commenting on the decision, Brendan Noud, co-founder and CEO of LearnUpon said, “We are sorry to be losing many great colleagues who have helped LearnUpon become a global leader in the LMS space. 

"However, we are now facing a challenging global economic environment and this difficult decision will put the company in a stronger position to execute on its plans for 2023 and beyond. We are providing benefits packages with the goal of making the transition as supportive as possible for impacted members of the team.”

LearnUpon is the newest addition to the running list of tech companies that have announced mass layoffs in recent weeks.

The start-up joins Facebook, Twitter, Stripe, and most recently, Salesforce and Dell who have all announced layoffs, cutting a percentage of their workforce due to the sharp downturn arising from soaring inflation and interest rate hikes by central banks.

Overall, the tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up 649% compared with the previous year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

