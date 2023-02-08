Ryanair enters contract with Cork firm Workvivo ahead of recruitment drive

The airline aims to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030 and Workvivo will be used as the central portal for these employees
Workvivo' chief executive and co-founder John Goulding with CTO and co-founder Joe Lennon. Picture: Miki Barlok

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 06:00
Cáit Caden

Ryanair has entered into a contract with Cork company Workvivo, which provides employees with an app for all corporate communication services, as it prepares to hire more staff in the coming years.

Workvivo is set to help 19,000 Ryanair staff at 90 locations across 37 countries get easier access to company news, posts, and company resources on mobile and computer devices.

“Quick communication with all of our people is essential, not only for disseminating information in a highly regulated environment, but it also brings informality through a social media format that our people are more familiar with,” said Ryanair Dac chief executive Eddie Wilson.

“This allows all of our people to communicate with one another, share experiences, and understand better what we are trying to achieve here at Ryanair in providing the lowest fares with the best punctuality record and most reliable service in Europe,” said Mr Wilson.

Workvivo will also be used for internal recruitment by Ryanair.

The contract comes as Ryanair plans to grow passenger capacity from 168m to 225m per annum by 2026, which will lead to a recruitment drive by the budget airline and thousands of new staff across the business.

The airline aims to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030 and Workvivo will be used as the central portal for these employees.

The company already said it would hire 200 people ahead of the summer rush this year, as it anticipates pent-up demand from passengers who put their travel plans on hold during the pandemic.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air, Ryanair and Ryanair UK.

The discount airline has recovered faster from business interruption caused by Covid-19 than any other EU airline.

“We’re excited for Workvivo to take off at Ryanair. In organisations all over the world, Workvivo becomes the digital heart and I’m excited to see how Ryanair put their stamp on it,” said Workvivo chief executive John Goulding.

Wokvivo was founded in 2017 by Mr Goulding and CTO Joe Lennon and is headquartered in Cork. They created the company by building on their own first-hand experience of creating successful HR technology.

Workvivo has grown to become the highest-rated employee app globally, with customers including TELUS International, Amazon, Everton FC and Mercedes Benz.

The company raised $38m (€35m) in venture capital in 2020 from Tiger Global, Frontline Ventures, and Enterprise Ireland.

Organisation: RyanairOrganisation: Workvivo
