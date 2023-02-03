Ardonagh Group completes acquisition of Australian insurance firm Envest for €312m

One of the UK's largest insurance groups, Ardonagh, which is led by Irish Chief Executive, David Ross, has secured its acquisition of Australian insurance firm, Envest for €312m (AUD482m).

Headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Envest is an insurance investment group with a diverse portfolio of business and a national footprint.

With strong links to Ireland, the Ardonagh Group largely focuses on small businesses, with former Taoiseach, Enda Kenny reported to have recently joined as a newly formed board created by Ardonagh Global Partners as a non-executive director.

The company also opened its global data and risk management centre in Mullingar, where Irish CEO, David Ross is originally from, creating 60 jobs in 2021. In 2020, Ardonagh acquired Dublin-based insurance broker, Arachas for around €250m in 2020.

The businesses acquired as part of Envest Group include a national network of insurance brokers operating under the Aviso brand, three direct to consumer insurance brands and eight intermediated agencies.

The combined portfolio has over 550 employees, writes more than AU$800 million in premiums and Envest reported AU$60 million (£43 million) in consolidated revenue for the financial year 30 June 2022.

Managing director of Envest, Greg Mullins will continue to lead the group, operating as part of Ardonagh Global Partners.

Ardonagh’s other Australian assets, Resilium Insurance Broking and Epsilon Underwriting, will sit under the company umbrella of Envest, operating as normal and continuing to be led by their current management teams.

Adrian Kitchin, chief executive at Ethos Broking Australia, and executive director of Resilium will become part of the executive team within Envest. Paul Lynam will continue in his role as non-executive chairman of Australian operations.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ardonagh global partners CEO Des O’Connor called it "an exciting journey that has officially started."

“We are ready to forge ahead in a new fast-paced chapter in our growth ambition supporting Envest’s drive towards further opportunities within the fast-growing and evolving Australian insurance markets and economies.”

“With the strength and experience of Ardonagh behind us, we look forward to accelerating our growth and offering customers quality service and products in the Australian insurance market.”