Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with CompuCal Calibration Solutions, WTW Ireland, Provest, Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, Drinks Ireland and Deliveroo.

Donal Sullivan has been appointed as CEO of Cork-based CompuCal Calibration Solutions, an SaaS calibration and maintenance management company. For the past 17 years, he has led Johnson Controls in Ireland as VP and general manager. He brings 25 years’ tech sector experience, notably with Apple and Flextronics. An expert on SaaS/AI solutions, Donal has helped many global corporations to implement their digital transformation strategy. He has chaired CompuCal’s board since 2021 and is also the current chair of MCCI (Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland), hosted at Tyndall National Institute. He will lead the next phase of growth with CompuCal, developing strategic relationships through European and global partners.

Lisa Hanbury has been appointed as head of business development WTW Ireland, business consultants in people, risk and capital. She will support the work of WTW’s Broker Services division. Lisa has worked with WTW for over 20 years, formerly holding the role of Head of Commercial Products, where she focused on the development of WTW’s commercial offering, notably the SIMI scheme. Lisa has vast experience working across the business, with roles in commercial underwriting, business development and people and operations management. WTW Ireland provides support to independent commercial brokers in Ireland via its offices in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Limerick and Galway. WTW employs 45,000 people globally.

Richard Healy has been appointed as a non-executive director of financial services firm Provest. He brings 35 years of experience in a range of industries, providing board and strategic support. His has held senior roles in controllership, financial planning and analysis and company secretarial roles with Irish Refining, Swissco and Hewitt Associates (subsequently Aon), notably as director and financial planning & analysis lead of Aon Solutions Ireland. He is on the board of Fota Wildlife Park, chairing its finance committee and is also a member of their Risk and Audit Committee. He began his career KPMG in Cork, where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Dr Louise Kavanagh McBride has been elected as president of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI), having served on the board since 2015 and has been vice-president since 2017. She is a registered general nurse and nurse tutor, specialising in orthopaedics and emergency nursing. She is head of the Department of Nursing and Healthcare at Atlantic Technological University, Donegal, providing undergraduate and post-graduate nursing and healthcare-related studies in the North West. She is involved in funded research projects in the mental health and wellbeing of third level students in partnership with University of Ulster. She will oversee the implementation of NMBI’s new Statement of Strategy 2023-25.

Pat Rigney has been appointed as chair for the next two years of Drinks Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the Irish drinks sector. Pat is the founder and managing director of ‘The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney’. The Shed Distillery is best known for Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, which it distils in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Prior to founding the distillery in 2014, Pat had 25 years’ experience in the industry. He said: “I look forward to working with Director Cormac Healy, his team and the Drinks Ireland members as we continue to highlight the importance of the drinks industry to our economy, our heritage and communities throughout Ireland.”

Helen Maher has been appointed as new regional director in Ireland of Deliveroo, the food home delivery company. She will work with more than 3,000 self-employed riders and over 1,800 restaurants across the country. Originally from Dublin, she joined Deliveroo from Expedia Group, an online travel shopping company, where she was director of market management for London. She oversaw Expedia’s commercial teams, responsible for growing lodging partner business and market share in the region. Prior to this, she was Expedia Group’s area manager for Ireland and Wales. Helen will have responsibility for Deliveroo's commercial and operational performance in the Republic of Ireland and also Northern Ireland.