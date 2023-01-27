KPMG unveils new consulting partners in its Munster hub

Professional services firm KPMG has announced two key partner appointments.

The leading accounting firm has appointed Cian Kelliher and Conor McCarthy as partners in its consulting practice. The firm said these announcements reflect its continued growth and its commitment to bring the best of KPMG to its clients across Cork and Munster.

Cian Kelliher is a management consulting partner with over 17 years of advisory experience working with Irish and international businesses. He specialises in supporting clients with large-scale business transformation, digital and IT change, operating model design and programme delivery.

Cian has worked across a wide range of sectors including life sciences, retail, manufacturing, technology, agri and financial services. He brings significant experience from his roles in KPMG’s corporate and life sciences practices.

Conor McCarthy is a management consulting partner, and leader of KPMG’s People & Change practice in Ireland. He has extensive experience in leading organisational transformation programmes, with a particular focus on the people, change and culture change aspects of transformation.

Conor has over 10 years of industry experience and has worked in an advisory capacity across the public, private, health and telco/utility sectors.