Apple may stand to benefit from US lawsuit against Google

Apple, which is growing its advertising business, could be a winner if Google ads become less effective
Apple may stand to benefit from US lawsuit against Google

The US Justice Department's complaint against Google called for the company to divest Google Ad Manager.

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 06:00
Sheila Dang and Diane Bartz

A landmark lawsuit by the US Justice Department against Google over its dominance of advertising technology could help rivals and websites that sell ad space, such as Apple, but leaves an uncertain future for the advertisers themselves, experts have said. 

The US Justice Department's complaint against Google filed earlier this week called for the company to divest Google Ad Manager, a suite of tools including one that lets websites put ad space up for a sale and another that served as an ad marketplace that automatically matched advertisers with those publishers.

If the justice department lawsuit succeeds, "advertisers and publishers could have more leverage with more options with expanding players,  and consequently more competition", said Neil Begley of Moody's Investors Service.

Apple, which is steadily growing its nascent advertising business and promoting it as privacy-focused, could be a winner if Google ads become less effective, said Brian Mandelbaum, chief executive of marketing firm Attain.

Ad industry executives say Google's business in placing ads on websites it does not own gives Google valuable information on an ad's effectiveness.

Apple has "an ability to be a new dominant force" in advertising because Apple has data through its ownership of phones, its Safari web browser, and the distribution of apps through the App Store, he said.

Creating products

Google's competitors in ad tech are increasingly creating products that serve both the publishers like news websites, which sell ad space, and advertisers who buy ads, like Google currently does, said Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at CafeMedia, which helps small and medium-sized publishers sell ad space.

If Google is forced to divest the tools that serve publishers, it would benefit competitors such as Xandr, which is owned by Microsoft, that will still work with both sides of the ad-buying ecosystem, Mr Bannister said.

With more options besides Google, publishers will have more transparency over how much they can sell ad space for, and could end up paying less in fees, Mr Mandelbaum said.

If successful, the lawsuit could be "the beginning of serious business model changes for Google," said Paul Gallant, managing director at Cowen Washington Research Group.

The divested assets could result in Google losing key data that helps target ads to relevant consumers, he said.

If Google loses access to data signals, advertisers could see their Google ads become less effective, said Nikhil Lai, senior analyst at research firm Forrester. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Ikea taps Baltics after shunning Russia over invasion of Ukraine

More in this section

Wizz Air passenger numbers Wizz Air upbeat on outlook for summer bookings      
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 26, 2021 Guinness price rises help boost Diageo's overall sales in Ireland
Boxing Day sales Ikea taps Baltics after shunning Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Person: Neil BegleyOrganisation: GoogleOrganisation: Apple
<p>New roles: (top row) Emma Early Murphy, Tony McDonnell, Margaret Berry; (bottom row) Stephen Clancy, Nicola Hodson, Neha Gupta. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s