Guinness price rises help boost Diageo's overall sales in Ireland

Overall global sales of Baileys liqueur were "flat", despite growth across Europe
Guinness price rises help boost Diageo's overall sales in Ireland

Diageo said that overall net sales grew 20% in Ireland, "driven by price increases and volume growth in Guinness".

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:41
Eamon Quinn and Emer Walsh

Diageo's total net sales in Ireland grew 20%, helped by price increases for Guinness, while global sales of Baileys were flat on weaker demand in North America, the spirits and beers giant has said.                     

Global sales rose by 18.4% to £9.4bn (€10.7bn) in the six months to the end of December and "price increases and supply productivity savings more than offset the impact of absolute cost inflation on gross margin", the company said. 

"We have delivered targeted price increases across all regions, enabled by our expertise in revenue growth management and supported by strong consumer demand for our brands," chief executive Ivan Menezes said in the earnings statement. 

Diageo is one the world's largest drinks makers, with brands that include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys liqueur, Tanqueray, as well as Guinness. 

It said that overall net sales grew 20% in Ireland, "driven by price increases and volume growth in Guinness".

In Britain, net sales grew 1%, reflecting a decline in spirits sales, but Guinness sales there also increased "supported by price increases and further recovery of the on-trade", it said, with Guinness sales performing strongly in North America.    

Overall global sales of Baileys liqueur were "flat", despite growth across Europe. 

London-listed Diageo shares fell by over 4.5% in the session. The company and its rivals had invested heavily in marketing and improving their products to capitalise on newfound demand following the Covid pandemic. 

But Diageo's North America business, which accounts for nearly 30% of overall sales, reported organic sales growth of 3% in the six months, versus analyst estimates of over 6%.

The company said it expected North American organic net sales growth to "continue to normalise through the second half of fiscal '23, compared to the double-digit growth in the prior period".

Barclays analyst Laurence Whyatt said the market was surprised by the results because investors "don't really believe the European consumer is a sustainable consumer that can make up for the weakness in the US because of the cost-of-living crisis".

Read More

'Another kick in the teeth' for pub trade as price of Guinness set to increase

More in this section

Wizz Air passenger numbers Wizz Air upbeat on outlook for summer bookings      
SAP company logo on the main building in Walldorf, Germany. Software company SAP to cut 2.5% of global workforce 
IBM stock IBM to cut 1.5% of global workforce
AlcoholOrganisation: GuinnessOrganisation: Diageo
<p>New roles: (top row) Emma Early Murphy, Tony McDonnell, Margaret Berry; (bottom row) Stephen Clancy, Nicola Hodson, Neha Gupta. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s