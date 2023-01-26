Former Munster rugby player named partner with Deloitte

Former Munster rugby player John Kelly has been appointed as a partner in Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice.

Based in Deloitte’s Cork office, John joins the firm’s Consumer & Technology business team, with a particular focus on privately-owned businesses in the Munster region.

John said: “As the reporting requirements of businesses continue to evolve, I’m excited to be re-joining the world’s largest professional services firm to support local and international clients with their complex accounting matters.

“The scale and breadth of Deloitte’s clients in the Munster region is hugely impressive and I look forward to engaging with locally based businesses to support them with their accounting needs.”

John brings a wealth of experience to his role supporting large privately owned businesses in a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail and not-for-profit.

John has more than 15 years’ experience providing audit and advisory services to both international and local companies, including five years spent as part of Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance team where he was focused primarily on privately held companies. He also spent time working in an industry role in controllership, project management and technical accounting.

John’s appointment to partnership also comes after a 10-year career as a professional rugby player, representing Munster and Ireland. He has also held a voluntary role as the chair of Munster Rugby’s professional game board, a group with oversight of the strategy and development of professional rugby in the province.

He is a member of CPA Ireland and holds and B Eng in Civil Engineering and a H Dip in Applied Science.