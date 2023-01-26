Guinness maker Diageo beats half-year sales estimates

The company's net sales increased by 9.4% in the six months ending on December 31st
The alcohol market has been resilient amid a global cost of living crisis that has otherwise hit volumes at other consumer goods companies

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:31
Emer Walsh

Diageo, the world's largest spirits producer and maker of Guinness has exceeded half-year sales forecasts following price hikes and increased demand for spirits.

The company, which makes popular brands including Captain Morgan's rum, Ketel One vodka and Tanqueray gin announced that net sales increased by 9.4% in the six months ending on December 31st, exceeding previous forecasts of 7.9%.

The growth reflected organic volume growth of 1.8%, indicating 7.6 percentage points of higher price growth. Organic operating profit grew 10%.

The alcohol market has been resilient amid a global cost of living crisis that has otherwise hit volumes at other consumer goods companies, with people continuing to buy what they consider occasional treats for themselves even as they trade down to cheaper food brands.

Since the pandemic, Diageo has also benefited from people buying more expensive types of alcohol while staying home under lockdown.

The company and its rivals invested heavily in marketing and improving their products to capitalise on newfound demand, focusing on premium brands such as Bulleit Bourbon and Don Julio tequila.

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance of consistent organic net sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% and sustainable organic operating profit growth in the range of 6% to 9% for fiscal '23 to fiscal '25," Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

Speaking on the results, Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said “This is a solid performance from Diageo. While not immune from economic headwinds and inflationary pressures, we look better placed than most to weather the storm.

"It is much easier to raise prices on a bottle of Johnnie Walker than on a bottle of shampoo or deodorant. So Diageo ought to have more pricing power than most consumer goods peers."

Additional reporting from Reuters

