Rise in number of small firms using rescue scheme Scarp, experts say

Baker Tilly assisted the six firms that exited the Scarp scheme in the past week and among them were three companies behind the Entertainment.ie platform, including Sortridge Limited, Entertainment Media Networks, and Castleforbes Investments.
Rise in number of small firms using rescue scheme Scarp, experts say

Baker Tilly said 356 jobs have been saved and 16 viable small businesses used the Scarp scheme since it was created by the State in December 2021.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 00:05
Cáit Caden

A scheme set up during the pandemic to help small businesses survive the ongoing volatile economic environment experienced its busiest period last week, as it rescued six firms from insolvency, retaining 23 jobs.

The Small Company Administrative Rescue Process, or Scarp, aims to facilitate simplified out-of-court debt restructuring for small businesses deemed to be viable through advisors such as Baker Tilly.

“With growing wage costs, high inflation, and rising interest levels, small Irish businesses face a challenging and rapidly-evolving environment that will reduce their operating margins,” said Dessie Morrow, corporate restructuring director at business advisory firm Baker Tilly.

It is vital that more and more businesses are made aware of this cost-effective restructuring option in order to survive these challenging times.” 

Baker Tilly assisted the six firms that exited the Scarp scheme in the past week and among them were three companies behind the Entertainment.ie platform, including Sortridge Limited, Entertainment Media Networks, and Castleforbes Investments.

Digital marketing company Socio Local, online jewellery retailer Lilywho, and Dublin-based mechanical services and tyre sales provider Total Tyres & Accessories also completed the rescue process this week.

"Whilst I wouldn’t wish anyone to be in the position of needing Scarp, it is designed for companies with a real viable business but with historic debt they can’t outgrow,” said Michael Nolan, CEO of Socio Local. 

We had to cut deep, but have now come out of the process a leaner, more focused business with the best chance to prosper."

Baker Tilly said 356 jobs have been saved, with 16 viable small businesses used the Scarp scheme since it was created by the State in December 2021.

There has been a strong increase in the use of Scarp over 2022, according to research by Baker Tilly, which has worked with most of the Scarp cases in the last year.

 “Its introduction also addressed the absence of a cost-effective restructuring process for certain small or micro businesses,” said Mr Morrow.

Read More

The Cork SME firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards

More in this section

Day Two of Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022 Ericsson sees ‘uncertainties’ after earnings miss estimates
Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels
FRANCE-TELECOM-INTERNET-TAX-BUSINESS-GOOGLE Google parent company Alphabet announced it will cut 12,000 jobs
SMEsScarp
<p>Wall Street has been slashing earnings estimates for months for the tech sector, which is projected to be the biggest drag on S&amp;P 500 profits in the fourth quarter.</p>

Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.278 s