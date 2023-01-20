Ryanair to hire 200 people ahead of summer rush 

The new recruits will become part of the company’s Dublin cabin crew.
Ryanair to hire 200 people ahead of summer rush 

The aviation industry is ramping up hiring after last summer saw mass cancellations.

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 15:09

Ryanair will hire 200 people ahead of the summer rush as the budget airline anticipates pent-up demand from passengers who put their travel plans on hold during the pandemic.

The new recruits will become part of the company’s Dublin cabin crew.

“These exciting Ryanair cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities,” said Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes.

Ryanair has said people are continuing to plan summer getaways despite rampant inflation and a slowing economy across Europe. Summer is crucial for the European aviation industry as that is when airlines typically make most of their money for the rest of the year.

Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, CEO Michael O'Leary said, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain.

The aviation industry is ramping up hiring after last summer saw long lines and mass cancellations, as airlines and airports struggled to cope with a resurgence in travel following the pandemic.

Dublin Airport saw chaos over several weekends in Summer 2022, when a shortage of security staff led to long lines of travellers waiting to get into terminal buildings and thousands missing their flights.

Reporting by Bloomberg, Reuters, Irish Examiner

Read More

Ericsson sees ‘uncertainties’ after earnings miss estimates

More in this section

Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels
FRANCE-TELECOM-INTERNET-TAX-BUSINESS-GOOGLE Google parent company Alphabet announced it will cut 12,000 jobs
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
#transport#COVID-19#Inflation#Dublin AirportOrganisation: Ryanair
<p>The Ericsson AB logo on day two of the MWC Barcelona. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg</p>

Ericsson sees ‘uncertainties’ after earnings miss estimates

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.249 s