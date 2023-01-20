Ryanair to hire 200 people ahead of summer rush 

Ryanair will hire 200 people ahead of the summer rush as the budget airline anticipates pent-up demand from passengers who put their travel plans on hold during the pandemic.
The new recruits will become part of the company’s Dublin cabin crew.
“These exciting Ryanair cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities,” said Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes.
Ryanair has said people are continuing to plan summer getaways despite rampant inflation and a slowing economy across Europe. Summer is crucial for the European aviation industry as that is when airlines typically make most of their money for the rest of the year.
Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, CEO Michael O'Leary said, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain.
The aviation industry is ramping up hiring after last summer saw long lines and mass cancellations, as airlines and airports struggled to cope with a resurgence in travel following the pandemic.
Dublin Airport saw chaos over several weekends in Summer 2022, when a shortage of security staff led to long lines of travellers waiting to get into terminal buildings and thousands missing their flights.