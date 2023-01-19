Deliveroo achieves breakeven in second half

Founder and CEO Will Shu said Deliveroo had delivered "significant improvements in profitability in a difficult macroeconomic environment".
Deliveroo achieves breakeven in second half

The loss-making company, which pulled out of Australia and the Netherlands in 2022, had previously expected its earnings margin for the year to be between -1.2% and -1.5%. Picture Denis Minihane.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 07:48
Paul Sandle

Popular meal delivery company Deliveroo said it achieved breakeven in adjusted earnings in the second half of 2022, boosting its margin for the year to a better-than-expected -1%, adding that it expected continued improvement in 2023.

The company said on Thursday the gross transaction value (GTV) of its orders for its continuing operations increased 6% to £1.8bn (€2.05bn) in the fourth quarter, as item price inflation offset a 2% drop in order numbers.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo had delivered "significant improvements in profitability whilst also still delivering growth in a difficult macroeconomic environment".

"Amidst an uncertain outlook for 2023, we remain confident in our ability to adapt financially and to make continued progress on our path to profitability," he said in a trading update.

The loss-making company, which pulled out of Australia and the Netherlands in 2022, had previously expected its earnings margin for the year to be between -1.2% and -1.5%.

It said it had increased its share of key markets such as Britain, France and Italy in the year.

The company, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, will report its 2022 results on March 16.

Just Eat also reported on end-of-year sales this week, saying the company saw customers place fewer orders than expected in its latest quarter amid rising living costs and a slowdown in growth for the online food sector.

The total value of orders placed on Amsterdam-based Just Eat’s platform during the fourth quarter was €7.1bn, the company reported, compared to an average analyst estimate of €7.3bn.

More in this section

Kenmare Kenmare Resources improves cash position following strong quarter of shipments
Opening of amazon fulfilment centre Baldonnel Amazon cuts to Irish workforce expected to be "relatively modest" says Coveney
Lidl and Aldi hiked prices the most among supermarkets in UK Lidl and Aldi hiked prices the most among supermarkets in UK
<p>The weaker trading, which echoed a sales fall at online-only peer ASOS, is in contrast to a stronger performance from more traditional retailers</p>

Online retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s