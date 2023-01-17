Cork company Simply Blue to develop new offshore energy project with Italian firm

The first two projects are estimated to cover the energy needs of over 2.5m households
The Cork-based company, along with Plenitude has already submitted the first two floating offshore wind projects to the relevant authorities.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 15:48
Emer Walsh

Cork-based sustainable energy developer, Simply Blue have entered an agreement with Italian company, Plenitude to jointly develop a new floating offshore wind energy project in Italy. 

Employing over 100 people, the firm is based in east Cork, with offices spread across the UK, EU, US and Canada.

Specialising in the sustainable use of ocean resources, the company, along with Plenitude has already submitted the first two floating offshore wind projects, "Messapia" in Apulia and "Krimisa" in Calabria to the relevant authorities.

Located about 30km off the Otranto coast of east Italy, the Messapia project will have a total capacity of 1.3 GW and will be able to provide annual power generation of around 3.8TWh.

Meanwhile, the second Krimisa project is located about 45km off the Crotone coast in south-east Italy. The project will have a total capacity of 1.1 GW, providing annual energy production of up to 3.5 TWh.

Together, the first two projects are estimated to cover the energy needs of over 2.5m households, contributing to the country's overall decarbonization goals.

Sam Roch-Perks, Group Chief Executive Officer of Simply Blue Group said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Plenitude and increasing our pipeline of global projects. 

"Italy represents a big opportunity in floating offshore wind, and we look forward to combining our expertise and delivering innovative projects that will provide real solutions to the climate crisis”.

Also peaking on the agreement, Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, commented, "offshore wind is a key contributor to the energy transition path and the achievement of our 2040 carbon neutrality targets to provide fully decarbonized energy to our customers."

