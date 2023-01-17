Penneys launches website for Irish customers

Penneys has launched a website to display the range of goods it offers to customers, however, the fast-fashion giant has yet to roll out online purchasing.

Penneys, which trades under the name Primark outside Ireland, has long avoided operating an online e-commerce model preferring to focus on bricks-and-mortar outlets where customers make purchases at the tills.

However, it has been steadily increasing its online presence in recent months. Last year it rolled out websites for a number of its Primark outlets in the UK where customers could browse its range of goods, and check stock availability in various stores.

This morning the company announced that Irish customers can now view thousands of products from across its ranges and check stock availability and size in their local Penneys store.

Penneys has not said whether full online purchasing with home delivery will be rolled out in the future. The company said it would be rolling out similar browsing websites to its other international markets over the coming months.

“We know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting," Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said.

"Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland.”