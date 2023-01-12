Ikea to expand in Ireland opening plan and order points in Cork, Portlaoise and Drogheda

Furniture giant IKEA said it plans to expand its operations in Ireland opening new plan and order points in Cork, Portlaoise and Drogheda starting this spring.
The new outlets will not be full IKEA stores but will instead complement the Swedish home furnishing firm's main store in Ballymun in Dublin.
The new locations will allow customers to design kitchen and bedroom storage projects in consultation with staff. IKEA said it also plans to open a new distribution centre to allow quicker fulfilment of products for customers in Ireland, with increased availability and delivery times reduced by more than half.
The company made the announcement as it reported sales growth of 14% to €216.7m for the year ended August 31. IKEA said online sales have doubled compared to before the pandemic.