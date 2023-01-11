Grafton sees building merchant Chadwicks performing at 'high levels of activity'    

Building materials merchant Grafton said its Chadwicks distribution business in Ireland is performing at "high levels of activity", despite interest rate hikes and inflation that is weighing on some other parts of its European operations.

In an update covering the last two months of 2022, the group also said that spending on housing improvements in Britain had led to a softening in demand at its Selco business there, but that other European markets, including the Netherlands and Finland, were doing well.