Long-standing Cork crane company acquired by Wexford firm

Cork crane hire company, William O'Brien has been acquired for an undisclosed amount.

The Cork company was once a leading player in Ireland's crane market, however, it scaled back its Irish fleet in recent years.

The long-standing company was founded over 70 years ago, with William O'Brien Jnr taking over the business in 2007, after running it for eleven years following his father's retirement.

The firm was sold to Wexford company, Kavanagh Crane Hire, which is a family-run supplier that operates from four locations, with Cork becoming its fifth.

The business is owned by Patrick Kavanagh Jnr, Paul Kavanagh, and Aidan Kavanagh. At the end of 2021, the business reported a turnover of €12.9m.

Founded in 1973, the business now runs over 50 cranes, one of the largest fleets in Ireland from two axle units up to 500 tonners.

Speaking on the acquisition, a spokesperson for Kavanagh said, "Celebrating 50 years in business next year, this is an exciting time in our development and growth.

"We are looking forward to growing our business again with the Cork depot and office base, servicing the Southwestern region with our ever-growing fleet.”

“We would like to welcome our new colleagues the former employees of William O’Brien Crane Hire, to our company. It is most rewarding for us to be able to secure the employment of this highly skilled and knowledgeable personnel.”