Work to start on reinstating Limerick to Foynes trail line

The line’s reinstatement is a key element of Iarnród Éireann's Rail Freight 2040 Strategy
Works being undertaken by John Sisk and Son as part of phase one includes track replacement, renewal works, and infrastructure installation, with vegetation clearance already underway.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 10:01
Emer Walsh

Major works will commence next month following Cork builders and contractors, John Sisk and Son landing a €65m contract for the first phase of works to reinstate the Limerick to Foynes rail line for freight services.

Funded by the Department of Transport, the first phase of the works will focus on track and track bed works, vegetation clearance, fencing and works at bridges, level crossings and public road crossings.

Opening originally in 1858, the 42km railway line between Limerick and Foynes closed to passenger traffic in 1963, with freight services continuing until 2001. 

The line’s reinstatement is a key element of Iarnród Éireann's Rail Freight 2040 Strategy which seeks to dramatically increase the levels of freight on Ireland’s rail network.

The arrival of the track has been welcomed by the Shannon Foynes Port Company, with Chief Executive, Pat Keating, noting it as "another positive moment in delivering on the unprecedented opportunity for the transformation of the Shannon Estuary."

Mr Keating added, "Not alone will it be crucial to the supply chain for the transformation of the estuary into a floating offshore wind generation supply-chain hub but it will enable Foynes Port to add substantial freight capacity to the national supply chain at an uncongested point in the national transport network and help unburden pressure on the congested Greater Dublin Area network.”

The major physical works will begin next month and will be completed by late 2024, according to Iarnród Éireann, who hope to open freight services by 2025.

Phase two of the project will include the provision of a signalling system for the route, CCTV level crossings, train communications system and track connections and upgrades at Limerick and in Foynes Yard.

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said “there is real momentum behind the Foynes line reinstatement project. With Exchequer funding having been confirmed in November, we are delighted to be able to announce the contract award to Sisk just weeks later."

Commenting on the project Paul Brown, CEO of John Sisk & Son said, “It will bring back the connection between rail and ship services and promote sustainable transport by strengthening freight transport via rail and sea. We look forward to delivering this project in partnership with Iarnród Éireann and our supply chain partners.”

