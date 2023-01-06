Cork city centre supermarket to close at end of month

Owned by Cork-based Musgrave group, the grocery distributor confirmed the closure of SuperValu in Merchant's Quay, their only large city centre store.
SuperValu, Merchant's Quay. Picture Denis Minihane.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 12:33
Emer Walsh

One of Cork city's main grocery stores, SuperValu will permanently close at the end of January following an extended period of low footfall and added competition for the long-standing supermarket.

In a statement given to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson said "a decision has been made to close its store in Merchants Quay Shopping Centre in Cork City."

Colleagues in the store were notified of the decision on the 13th of December, with the company stating their main priority was to support the store's 39 workers in finding "alternative employment" in its existing network and beyond. 

Citing reasons for their closure, SuperValu noted the "increased trading challenges" that have arisen, saying that "decreased footfall in the shopping centre have contributed to significant losses for the store."

The announcement follows a period of strict pandemic restrictions for the supermarket and the opening of one of its key competitors, Dunnes Stores next door to its Merchant's Quay unit. 

"The decision to close the store has not been taken lightly and every option to address the long-term viability of the store was considered but to no avail," a spokesperson continued.

"We have now entered into a consultation period with colleagues in store. We will provide outplacement support to assist colleagues in finding alternative employment."

SuperValu Merchants Quay will continue to operate business as usual until the end of this month, with the store shutters set to come down for the last time on January 31st. 

