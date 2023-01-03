Waterford telecoms firm HCS acquires Fixaphone

Waterford-based telecoms company HCS forecasts it will reach €1m in turnover in the next three years following the acquisition of Fixaphone, a telephone systems provider for businesses.

The deal between the two Waterford firms was completed for an undisclosed sum and will add 750 Fixaphone business telecoms customers to HCS’ portfolio, which will now increase by 125%.

“HCS are leaders in the hosted telecoms sphere, so I’m delighted that we are joining forces," said Mick Foley, managing director at Fixaphone.

"By combining our skillsets, we can provide an enhanced level of services and support to our existing and prospective clients,” he said.

Fixaphone will trade under the HCS brand under the terms of the acquisition.

Fixaphone customers include Brothers of Charity Services, Keeling’s, Fitzgerald Power Chartered Accountants, and Mount Congreve Estate.

Systems and maintenance

The company specialises in on-premise telephone systems sales and maintenance for small businesses.

“Though technologies and platforms are changing, the telecoms knowledge and experience built up with Fixaphone over the last 20 years will be invaluable on the next stage of the journey,” said Mr Foley.

HCS is headquartered in Waterford, and has offices in Dublin and Cork. HCS clients include Microsoft, Fortinet and Dell.

“We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and welcome Fixaphone to our team. Merging the pool of knowledge and experience that Fixaphone brings with our modern telecommunications solutions will give us a powerful edge,” said Sean Hegarty, head of operations at HCS.

“We look forward to building on this as we continue on our upward growth trajectory,” he continued.

IT services

In addition to its telecoms business, HCS also provides IT and security services to business.

“Merging the pool of knowledge and experience that Fixaphone brings with our modern telecommunications solutions will give us a powerful edge,” said Mr Hegarty.

“This acquisition will bolster our telecoms services offerings, so we can provide our customers with best-in-class solutions to allow them greater flexibility and enable them to grow,” he said.

Last year, HCS announced ambitious plans to grow company revenue and workforce.

HCS outlined a plan last June to invest €3.2m to double its workforce by and revenues over a three year period.

This investment will be used to create 30 new jobs at the firm, bringing total staff numbers to around 60.

The company also forecasted the investment would bring revenues to €9m by 2025.

HCS revenue reached over €5m for the year ended March 2022.

CEO of HCS Neil Phelan started out programming floppy disks to write accountancy packages.

He gained more than 25 years of experience working with national and international organisations at senior management level before joining HCS in 2003.

A year after joining the company, he became an owner and director of the business.